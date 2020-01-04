Fort Lauderdale lifts advisory for Tarpon River, New River amid sewage cleanup

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale officials have lifted a precautionary advisory for two rivers as crews continue cleanup efforts after six sewer pipes ruptured in the area.

Officials said on Saturday that test results show it is now safe to swim, boat and fish in the Tarpon River and New River.

7News captured crews hard at work cleaning up the Victoria Park neighborhood, where one of the ruptures occurred.

Officials said crews plan to replace the 16-inch broken pipe early next week.

The repairs come after the ruptures in East Fort Lauderdale sent raw sewage into a number of neighborhoods, including Rio Vista.

