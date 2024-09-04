FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new rule is directly affecting one of the state’s most vulnerable citizens; the unhoused. But city leaders in the City of Fort Lauderdale tasked with enforcing the ordinance and re-homing the homeless population, is struggling to find an ideal resolution for both parties.

This comes on the heels of the law that prohibits Florida’s homeless from sleeping on side walks, parks, and other public premises that will take effect in October.

A commission meeting was held on Tuesday to address the looming state ordinance, where mayoral candidate Jim Lewis suggested a homeless encampment outside a major sports arena in Fort Lauderdale as a temporary fix.

“You’ve probably heard about it,” Lewis said. “I told my son the other day, my youngest son. He said, ‘Let me get this right dad. You want to take the highest ranking professional soccer team in North America, who has the most famous soccer player in the world playing there, that’s about to start the playoffs, and you want to put a homeless camp in their parking lot?’ And the answer is, ‘It has to go somewhere.'”

The site in question, is the future location of Lockhart Park, adjacent to Chase Stadium, which is currently being utilized for overflow parking for Inter Miami games.

It was part of the deal with the City of Fort Lauderdale that was made with Inter Miami, but the soccer team has been prolonging the park’s construction.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be a park in 2025, 2026, 2027, but we know in October, we are going to have a homeless crisis problem where these people have to go and there’s nothing wrong with a big vacant lot,” Lewis said. “We are only going to use a portion of it. It would be out towards commercial. We can put some portable showers in there and we can comply and be compassionate.”

While some blatantly refuses to have a homeless camp at a city park, others suggest utilizing city garages or relocating the homeless out of downtown Fort Lauderdale altogether.

In a rather heated exchange, a commissioner and an attendee weighed the options presented in front of them.

“We have two options, OK. Number one, we take them to the sheriff, who by the way, if you read the newspaper today, says he’s not taking them into jail. Did you read that?,” said Commissioner John C. Herbst.

“Yes I read it,” said the attendee.

“So if the sheriff’s not taking them, we have to take them somewhere,” said Commissioner Herbst.

“If he wants to go to the newspaper and say he doesn’t enforce certain laws that he doesn’t like, especially ones the governor just signed, he’s probably, maybe, not going to be here for forever,” the attendee replied.

“That may well be, but in the meantime we can be sued,” Herbst said. “We the city can be sued by individuals and businesses if we don’t remove those people who are camping on public property. So what do we do?”

“So you think the middle of our downtown is the place? City hall is the middle of our downtown” said an attendee.

“Where do you want me to put them?” said Commissioner Herbst.

“Unincorporated Broward,” said the attendee.

“You want me to pick, put them in a bus and drive them to somebody else’s city and drop them there? ” rebutted Commissioner Herbst.

There was a difference of opinion as the threat of lawsuits looms.

“There’s going to be a homeless encampment somewhere and the obvious place is that it’s going to be somewhere in the city of Fort Lauderdale because that’s where the major problem is,” said Lewis

With a soon approaching deadline and no clear solutions on the horizon, discussions are likely continue until city leaders come to an agreement.

“Maybe my solution isn’t the best one, but there has to be one. And continuing to kick this down the road and to say it’s county’s problem. It’s not our problem is not responsible,” said Lewis.

“It’s obviously a complex issue and obviously there’s going to be a lot of opinions on this,” said a commissioner.

The ordinance is set take effect Oct 1.

