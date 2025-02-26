FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring Break has officially kicked off in Fort Lauderdale as of Wednesday. South Florida officials are making an effort to keep the peace.

They laid down ground rules to keep both spring breakers and South Florida locals safe.

Officials say there will be no alcohol, coolers, tents, tables, or live or loud music allowed on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

According to police, there will be triple the amount of mounted patrols, as well as a heavy police presence.

Every evening, the beaches will close for cleanup. Beachgoers will be forced off the beach temporarily if they are present.

Rideshares will have to pick up and drop off at designated drop-off areas, such as Southwest 4th Avenue.

This is all in an effort to have a peaceful month on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“Alcohol is not permitted on the beach, per se,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “We actually invite you to go into the various restaurants and bars across the street. We also don’t allow camping on the beach; we don’t allow any sleepovers on the beach. That includes no tents, no tables.”

“Fort Lauderdale is known for its beautiful beaches and hotels and all that we have to offer,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan. “But the common goal is that we want everyone to go home. Back to their schools, back to their cities, back to their parents. The same exact way they came to visit our city. That is, intact with no bruises and no handcuffs.”

Spring Break will officially kick off in Miami Beach on Feb. 27. The busiest weekend will be March 16-23.

