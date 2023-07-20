FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale has issued a precautionary advisory to avoid water-related recreational activities in a portion of the Stranahan River.

The advisory, issued Thursday, stems from a ruptured sewer line near Seabreeze Boulevard and Mayan Drive.

The boundaries of the impacted areas are as follows:

North: Mercedes Drive

South: Barbara Drive

West: Southeast 25 Avenue

East: Holiday Drive / South Ocean Lane

The water activities that should be avoided within these listed areas are swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing or engaging in any other water-related activities.

The damaged sewer line has been repaired, but officials are waiting on water test results before lifting the advisory.

For more information, please contact the City of Fort Lauderdale’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling 954-828-8000.

