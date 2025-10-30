FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has dropped anchor once again.

The world’s largest in-water boat show kicked off its 66th year with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday.

The annual event features a wide array of unique vessels and will span across several marinas and venues.

More than 100,000 visitors and 1,000 exhibitors are expected to be at the show.

The show will run through Sunday. For more information, click here.

