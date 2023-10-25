FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is gearing up for the much-anticipated return of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

With a lineup of approximately 1,300 vessels, from super-mega yachts to speedy boats, attendees can look forward to a marine spectacle like no other.

“Tons of entertaining room. There’s an on-deck master, which means it’s a forward stateroom on the main deck,” said yacht broker Jenny Wicker.

So far, the event has sold over 100,000 tickets.

“We really get three main shows in the U.S. that are really big shows for huge buyers,” Wicker said. “Fort Lauderdale is the biggest show in the world.”

Over the course of 5 days, this event provides a significant boost to South Florida’s local maritime, marine, and hospitality industries during the off-season.

To kick off Wednesday’s festivities, the Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, the Mayor of Broward County, and other local leaders convened for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It’s also a great economic engine, over $1.8 billion with economic activities generated through this boat show,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “The marine industry, the waterways is our lifeline, and so, because it’s such an important part of our economy, and our livelihood, and our way of life, we look for ways to try and enhance it.”

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.