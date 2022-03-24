FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big South Florida car show is celebrating a major anniversary.

The Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show opened its doors for the 30th year, Thursday.

The event showcases new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers and electric vehicles, as well as motorcycles and classic cars.

Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County.

“We have 2022 models. We have all the performance, the designs, the technology that you haven’t seen for a year. I hope you’ll come out,” said Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group and the auto show’s chairperson. “It benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County, so 100% of the show is owned by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County.”

The show runs through Sunday at the Broward County Convention Center.

