FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a house fire at 2240 SW 33rd Terr in Fort Lauderdale.

There was heavy fire through the roof when rescue units arrived but they were able to extinguish it in about 20 mins, Monday evening.

One cat was rescued and treated from the home.

One of the four residents was home at the time of the incident and escaped without any injuries.

The house sustained damages deeming it unsafe to live in.

As of Monday, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

