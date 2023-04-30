FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers were out in full force this weekend giving a helping hand to those affected by the historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale..

7News cameras captured families lined up at a supply distribution held Saturday.

“We are helping the people that need help,” said a volunteer.

Weeks after historic flooding hit neighborhoods in Broward County, residents of Fort Lauderdale are finally receiving the help they need.

“It’s very good to see the city is thinking about the community and try to organize something to cheer people up,” said resident Alex Delma.

The city set up two locations for its residents to pick up essential items. Goods such as food, water and even social services were offered to residents for free.

“We partnered with the city of Fort Lauderdale to provide this awesome opportunity for our families in need to receive different services, fresh fruits and vegetables, books, clothing,” Lynne Bonny, assistant principal at Westwood Heights Elementary School.

The good deed comes after President Joe Biden approved a Florida disaster declaration aiming to assist recovery efforts.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said it’s a start to bringing a sense of normalcy back to the city.

“[The Federal Emergency Management Agency] has now designated this as a major disaster area,” he said. “Federal funds should now be available for folks that they can tap into the resource that they have.”

While people wait to receive those funds, many came out to grab some necessities they could use in the meantime.

Fort Lauderdale resident Shyann Reedy said her home was completely flooded, causing her to lose everything.

But thanks to help from the city, Reedy said, her future has a glimmer of hope.

“It’s just really sweet what they’re doing, and all I know is that I’m going to be able to use some of this for my family and my son,” she said.

More than 900 homes in the Fort Lauderdale area were considered seriously damaged and are eligible to apply for federal assistance.

Those affected are advised to apply online by going to FEMA.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

