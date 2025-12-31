FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale will be hosting the Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown, where the anchor will drop to ring in the new year.

Officials are making final preparations for the Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown before hundreds of residents and families gather to celebrate the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

The event, which takes place along Southwest Second Street and Southwest Fifth Avenue, will have games for children, including bounce houses, face painting, and an early kids countdown at 7 p.m. There will also be contests, live music and fun for both children and adults.

The festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say residents should expect road closures around the area.

Southwest Second Street will be closed between Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest First Avenue beginning at 7 a.m., New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m., New Year’s Day.

During this time, access to the Broward Center will be accommodated using the eastbound lane of Southwest Second Street.

Access to Southwest Second, Southwest Third, and Southwest Fourth Avenues south of Broward Boulevard will be restricted to residents who live in the area and employees of businesses on those streets.

