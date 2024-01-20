FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city broke ground on a brand-new water treatment plant.

Officials in Fort Lauderdale held a ceremony on Friday at the site of the new center, in the area of Prospect Road and Northwest 35th Avenue.

The plant will deliver 50 million gallons of clean water per day to the city and surrounding cities. It will also be capable of withstanding a Category 5 hurricane.

