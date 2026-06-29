FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A historic reenactment honored the LGBTQ+ liberation movement in Fort Lauderdale.

The Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library hosted its third annual Stonewall Uprising Reenactment on Sunday afternoon.

The immersive event launched in 2024, aiming to bridge historical resistance with modern-day advocacy.

Organizers emphasized that the event is designed to provide inspiration and hope amidst legislative challenges.

“All history is important because history and the knowing of history prepare us for today and tomorrow. And when we know history, we can make adjustments, make life better for everyone, and that’s why we do it,” said Robert Kesten, president and CEO of Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library.

Organizers said the annual gathering serves as a reminder of ongoing civil rights struggles.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.