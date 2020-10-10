Fort Lauderdale home damaged in crane collapse deemed unsafe

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The house in Fort Lauderdale that sustained extensive damage after a crane fell on its roof has been deemed unsafe, officials said.

Cleanup efforts were underway on Saturday at the property on Northeast 57th Street and 19th Terrace.

Crews have removed the crane that toppled onto the home while delivering a shed, Friday.

Body camera video captured the moment the piece of equipment came crashing down through roof.

A view from 7Skyforce showed the extent of the damage.

No one was home at time.

The crane operator suffered minor injuries.

