Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood beaches face some strong winds ahead of Isaias

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong winds have picked up on Fort Lauderdale Beach and Hollywood Beach in anticipation of Hurricane Isaias, despite some beachgoers out and about salvaging the day as best they can before the storm arrives.

A heavy round of rain pushed through Fort Lauderdale Beach, Saturday afternoon.

The inclement weather caught some beachgoers and diners by surprise.

“I was eating — you know, after a few months, I wanted to eat some hamburgers — and at the end, I think it was the wrong timing,” said Badderdine Kerkeni.

7News cameras captured people running to dodge the rain off of A1A.

Area resident Chuck Hansen was taking a walk on the beach, but he was ready for the bad weather.

“I had to pull out this umbrella out of the mothballs. I can’t remember the last time I used it on a golf course,” he said.

The afternoon rainfall was a far cry from what people on Fort Lauderdale Beach saw through much of the day.

Area resident Mark Dorazio said he has been out and about after preparing his home for the storm.

“We got a run in, and now we’re relaxing, bringing the patio furniture in, and that’s about it,” he said.

“It’s great, it’s beautiful. It’s the perfect running day,” said resident Carol Aguirre.

The sun peeked out throughout the day, along with some gusty winds. Some bands also came ashore periodically with rain and even stronger winds.

But the bands only lasted a few minutes, and soon it was back to clear skies.

A band of rain drenched Hollywood Beach at around 8 a.m., but the rainfall wasn’t too severe as the winds were sustained at between 13 to 14 miles per hour.

The largest gust of wind clocked in at 25 miles per hour.

Some restaurants remain open along A1A, including Florio’s of Little Italy.

7News spoke to Elizabeth O’Neal, a waitress working at Florio’s, and when asked how long the restaurant will remain open for before Isaias makes landfall, she responded, “We’re trying to be as safe as possible, so right now, it’s not too bad, so we’re trying to see. If it gets too gusty and feels unsafe, then they’re gonna close.”

Victor Edery, who has lived in Hollywood Beach for eight years, said that the worst storm he ever rode out was Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“Irma was the worst. Category 5, it was all sandy. Everything, all the garbage cans were blowing everywhere, so it was a bit scary and no power,” he said.

Edery added that he was traveling from out of town by the time Irma hit, and he had to make sure he got home in time but got stranded by the storm in the process.

“I got stuck here, and Irma landed on my birthday, Sep. 10. Happy birthday to me,” he chuckled.

When asked if he was monitoring Isaias, as it was making its way across the Caribbean, Edery responded, “This one, it seems like it’s gonna stay on the coast, It’s a Category 1. I mean, you should always respect Mother Nature, but I mean this is Florida.”

Although people are supposed to stay out of the water because of choppy waves and rip currents brought on by the imminent storm, one woman said she took a refreshing swim.

“Yeah, it was really good! And the seaweed’s not too bad,” she said. “[The waves] were really big, but as long as you get your sunglasses, you’re OK.”

Hollywood Beach wasn’t too crowded but not deserted, either, as people wanted to see the breeze for themselves and enjoy the calm before the storm.

As of 2 p.m., a rain band clouded over south of Hollywood Beach toward Hallandale Beach, Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Beach. North of Hollywood Beach, however, the northern tip of the rain band has left Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach and Boynton Beach partly cloudy.

As of 2:35 p.m., the rain band made its way onto shore and cleared beachgoers out of Hollywood Beach.

Just after 4 p.m., cameras captured restaurant customers dining outdoors near Hollywood Beach.

“I’m not afraid of this one. The bad storms are named after a woman and come at the end of the season,” said Edery.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.