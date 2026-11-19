FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police released a clear clue in the hopes it’ll help stir up information on a fatal hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives said the vehicle that fatally struck 35-year-old Dominique Greene on Oct. 30 was a black 2021-23 Mercedes-AMG Coupe with damage to the front grill and right headlight.

Greene was hit while crossing the road near Northwest 13th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard.

The 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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