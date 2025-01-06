FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A law enforcement organization celebrated Latin roots with a special giveaway in Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Lauderdale Hispanic Police Association on Sunday hosted its second annual Three Kings Day toy giveaway at Las Carnitas Restaurant on Davie Boulevard.

Gift bags and bicycles were handed out to honor the holiday, which celebrates the Magi who visited baby Jesus.

The day is traditionally marked by gift-giving in many Latin cultures.

“It is very important, because it’s basically – it’s a cultural event, and what were doing here is basically showing Fort Lauderdale our good traditions and our culture, so basically everything we do and where we come from,” said Jorge Feliz Del Rosario, president and founder of the Fort Lauderdale Hispanic Police Association.

Organizers said events like this help build community while sharing the spirit of the holiday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.