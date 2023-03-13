FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale High School was placed on lockdown Monday but has since been lifted after police received information regarding a shooting threat.

Just before 10 a.m., a tweet from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department stated that the school was immediately placed on lockdown while officers searched the building. However, nearly an hour later, the police department lifted the lockdown.

So far, nothing suspicious has been located on the premises. However, the police department is continuing to investigate the source and legitimacy of the threat.

As the investigation into the Fort Lauderdale High School shooting threat continues, it is important for students, parents, and educators to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or threats to law enforcement.

