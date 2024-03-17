FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale went green for St. Patrick’s Day a day early.

Thousands came out and celebrating the city’s annual parade and festival on Saturday.

Street performers donned the colors of the luck of the Irish and danced down the street.

The one-of-a-kind event featured decorative floats and classic cars.

Families also got to enjoy live music, traditional Irish food and activities for children.

