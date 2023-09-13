FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a celebration during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, 13-year-old Melyanie rang the bell signifying the end of her cancer treatment, surrounded by the pediatric oncology team at Broward Health Medical Center.

The Fort Lauderdale girl’s journey was marked by a diagnosis of high-risk leukemia, which, during her battle, led to the development of diabetes, Broward Health Medical Center said in a news release. Melyanie fought through a challenging course of treatment, including high doses of chemotherapy.

Throughout her ordeal, she received multiple blood transfusions to mitigate the risk of stroke. On Wednesday, her medical team, devoted caregivers, and family, including her mother and sister, celebrated the the fact that she is officially leukemia-free.

The eighth grader is now thriving and enjoys being social and going to school.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.