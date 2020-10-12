Fort Lauderdale firefighters treat 80-year-old vet, cut his grass

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some dedicated firefighters took the time to help an elderly veteran in Fort Lauderdale.

A Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew jumped into action to help the 80-year-old resident do some yard work, Monday.

According to officials, they responded to his home after he passed out from heat exhaustion.

He was treated and refused to be taken to the hospital, so the firefighters decided to help him out and finished cutting the grass.

