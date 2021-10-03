FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy who lost his bicycle in a fire received a sweet surprise from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

According to the department, the blaze sparked inside of the boy’s home, Friday night.

Last shift, FLFR crews responded to a residential fire that resulted in a young man losing his bicycle. Crews were able to contain the fire and the family was able to stay in the home. However this wasn’t enough, after getting off duty crews purchased a new bike and delivered it. pic.twitter.com/Y5AlSVwoav — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) October 2, 2021

After containing the blaze, the team went out and bought the boy a new bike.

The department sharing pictures taken Saturday of firefighters delivering the bicycle to him.

Fortunately, the boy’s family was able to stay inside the home.

