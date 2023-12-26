FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After losing nearly everything in a house fire, a South Florida family received a holiday surprise. Firefighters did everything they could to save their Christmas

On Monday, the family from Fort Lauderdale didn’t hold back their tears after receiving a sweet gesture from firefighters.

“You’re not gonna make me cry,” said a family member.

“The fire department just felt that it was just something that they had the ability to take care of and they did,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Kimberly Wells said.

The fire broke out just before 8 a.m. towards the back of the home, which left two adults and three children in a bad spot on Christmas day.

Hours after they responded to the house fire, they returned with gifts and food for the family.

“So when something this catastrophic happens to a family on a day like today, it’s not even a second thought to some of these people to go above and beyond,” Wells said. “It’s just what we do.”

First responders also gave a little boy a lot to smile about this holiday.

Eight-year-old Rodensky Belval and his family survived a tragedy in West Park after their home exploded.

Firefighters, as well as deputies, wanted to do something special for the family by letting him shoot hoops and ride the fire truck. Belval also got plenty of presents.

The gesture was just one way the community made sure that they knew they were not alone as the other family members continued to recover at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.