FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a distress call as two trailers erupted in flames early Monday in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire that broke out just after 4:30 a.m. on Northwest 68th Street and First Lane.

Officials said that a second trailer, located a few blocks away, also succumbed to the blaze, resulting in a total loss.

Additional firefighting units were mobilized to the scene as the fire persisted, occasionally reigniting.

As of now, there is no information on the number of people displaced or any injuries resulting from the fire.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

