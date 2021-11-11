FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver and engineer for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue has been arrested and charged after, authorities said, federal agents found child pornography during a search of his home.

Cellphone video captured Sunrise Police and the FBI as they swarmed a Sunrise neighborhood, Thursday morning.

Authorities were looking for 43-year-old Patrick Ryan and arrived at the firefighter’s home with a search warrant.

Ryan, a member of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue since 2009, works out of FLFR Station 16 in Wilton Manors.

He was taken into custody after, investigators said, agents found images of child porn on his devices. They have not elaborated further on the content they found.

In total, Ryan faces 11 charges related to child porn.

FLFR officials said he has been placed on administrative leave. They issued a statement that reads, “Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was notified early Thursday morning, that an employee had been arrested on child pornography charges. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and appropriate discipline will be taken pending the criminal investigation. For information regarding the investigation, please contact the arresting agency, City of Sunrise Police. It is important to know that the accused actions of this single employee in no way represent the values or integrity of the more than 400 men and women of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.”

Ryan is being held at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. He will have to appear before a judge on Friday before he is allowed to post bail.

