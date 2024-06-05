FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A therapy dog has been promoted at Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Ember was promoted to the rank of captain after, officials said, she logged over 500 hours of service and is certified as a crisis response dog for the state of Florida.

Fire Rescue officials said she has become a beacon of hope and compassion.

“When we do have a crisis or a tragedy in the community, she’s the first one on scene to help our firefighters when they’re at the fire house after a tragic haul to help lighten the day, take their mind off of what they had to see, and then we also use her in the community for public education,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Greg May. “She’s a big member of society in the schools, any type of school tragedy, career day, things like that, Ember’s on the front line for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.”

Ember helped offer comfort to those affected by the Champlain Tower collapse in Surfside and communities devastated by Hurricane Ian on the state’s west coast.

