FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A German Shepard was rescued after being found stranded in a South Florida canal.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call near Northwest 23rd Avenue off of Sixth Street, around 7:45a.m. Tuesday morning, saying that a loose dog that had been roaming around ended up in a canal and couldn’t get out.

Firefighters were able to locate and safely remove the German Shepard from the canal.

According to officials, due to her demeanor they were sure she is or was someone’s pet, and after several hours they were able to track down her original owner.

Now she is at the fire house where they have gave her food and water, and she remains extremely calm and well-behaved, as they wait for her original owner to pick her up.

“A life’s a life, whether it’s an animal, whether it’s a person, of course we’re going to do everything we possibly can to save a life, ” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Captain David Landers. “As you can see, she’s very docile, sweet dog.”

Fire rescue told 7news that she was chipped back in 2018, so the Fort Lauderdale Animal Crimes Unit was able to track down her original owner who now lives in St. Cloud, her chip indicating that her name may have been Gidget at one point.

The original owner saying that she adopted her back in 2018 and then gave her away because she was moving, but now they are making the three hour trip down to bring her home.

Most details about the dog and her history after being given away remain unclear, but she will be returning home to her original owner soon.

