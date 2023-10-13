FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire unfolded Thursday night as Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews rushed to the Yacht Haven Marina near West State Road 84 just after 10:30 PM.

Firefighters collaborated with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue teams to combat the blaze, which engulfed a 92-foot yacht.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or transports, and it’s not yet confirmed whether the yacht was occupied.

