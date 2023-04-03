FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene of a mobile home fire at 869 NE 63rd St, Monday. Just after midnight, first responders discovered a single mobile home that was engulfed in flames.

Despite the intensity of the blaze, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes and completely extinguish it within 20 minutes. While the mobile home was severely damaged, there were no injuries reported.

At the time of the fire, the residents of the property were not home. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

