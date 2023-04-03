FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a mobile home fire engulfed in flames.

The responded just after midnight, Monday, to tackle the flames at 869 NE 63rd St.

Despite the intensity of the blaze, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes and completely extinguish it within 20 minutes. While the mobile home was severely damaged, there were no injuries reported.

At the time of the fire, residents of the property were not home. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

