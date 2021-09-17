FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews teamed up to make a generous gift for a local family.

The first responders chipped in and bought a crib for a newborn, Friday.

While out on a call, they noticed the baby didn’t have a place to sleep.

After they treated the patient they were originally dispatched to help, FLFR units left and later returned with a brand-new crib.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.