FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews put out a fire on the water.

The fire broke out on board a 50-foot boat at East Las Olas Boulevard and Venice Drive, Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained in about 20 minutes.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue sent a video of the aftermath to 7News.

