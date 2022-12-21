FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Fire chief was honored for making a brave save.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan was presented with a Medal of Valor Award from the Broward County Fire Chiefs’ Association, Tuesday night.

Gollan was off duty, enjoying a night out at dinner with his family when he heard a gunshot go off across the restaurant’s dining area.

He quickly jumped into action, applying a tourniquet to a man who had accidentally shot himself in the leg.

“Please join me in congratulating Chief Gollan for preventing mass chaos and for saving a life while off duty,” said a women.

He is credited for his actions to slow the injured man’s bleeding until paramedics could arrive, likely saving the man’s life.

