FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning, near East Las Olas Boulevard and Tarpon Drive.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the area just before 4:30 a.m., where they found the victim and saw the suspect running away.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the victim died on the scene.

Police said the suspect was caught a short time later, and he was armed at the time.

The suspect is currently detained for questioning, and no arrests have been made.

FLPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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