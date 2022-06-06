FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale diving team is holding a sneak peek during media day at the Aquatic Center.

The event highlights the important aspects of the sport of diving. The facility is the first in the U.S. to accommodate divers at 27 meters.

Members of the USA Diving Team, including a 2020 Olympian, attended and focused on the future of the sport.

