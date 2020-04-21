Fort Lauderdale crews rescue puppy with paw stuck in bathtub drain

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in Fort Lauderdale helped save a puppy that found itself stuck in a bathtub.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the dog somehow got his paw stuck in the drain, Tuesday.

Officials said the pup’s owner put the pooch in the tub because they saw their pet was apparently having some stomach issues.

Crews responded and safely removed the canine’s stuck paw.

The animal’s owners then took their furry companion to the vet.

