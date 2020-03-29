Fort Lauderdale Country Club offers pre-order service of grocery, supplies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the oldest country clubs in Broward County is taking additional steps to protect its elderly community members.

Fort Lauderdale Country Club is offering a pre-order service of grocery and household essentials. Some of the items include paper goods, cleaning supplies and pre-prepared meals for up to four people.

“Each of us has to reach out and help the community,” said Michael O’Brien, the country club’s general manager, “Communities obviously start with family, but all of us — whether it’s a church, whether it’s a club — we have to help one another right now. That’s just what we all have to do.”

More than 50 individual orders were received.

The service will continue every Saturday based on demand.

