FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A long-standing Fort Lauderdale condominium building is going up for sale.

The owners of the Springbrook Gardens condo said they will be selling the 18-unit building.

They said they couldn’t afford the millions of dollars it would take to make repairs.

Back in September, residents of the condo, located at 125 North Birch Road, were told to evacuate before Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida.

Experts said the buyer will likely have to tear down the structure and replace it with a new modern condo.

