FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are praising first responders’ quick actions after their Fort Lauderdale condominium went up in flames.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the Tennis Club Apartments in Fort Lauderdale after reports of a fourth floor apartment fire, Tuesday night.

According to officials, the fire started in a storage area before it spread to under the roof.

“Opened the door, looked outside and saw fire trucks, looked to the back of the building, big huge flames going straight up,” said resident Bruce Lord.

Neighbors worked quickly to alert one another by knocking on doors to spread the word to get out as fire crews arrived.

“We thought somebody was joking. We opened the door, and they said, ‘Ehe building’s on fire,’ and everybody started screaming,” said resident Lola O’Sullivan.

“I just said, ‘Everyone get out,’ and all our neighbors were banging on each others’ door so we could all get out,” said another resident.

Fire officials used ladders and hose lines to extinguish the blaze, but not before the flames scorched the roof.

The fire fight took roughly 45 minutes, but luckily, crews were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to any residence.

“Thankfully no one was hurt. We’re very thankful to the residents who immediately called 911, as well as sprung into action, helped warn their neighbors to get out of the building,” said FLFR Fire Chief Stephen Gollan.

After a few hours, residents were able to return to their homes.

Many thanked the firefighters who responded to the blaze.

“All the units are fine,” said a firefighter.

“We appreciate the fact that you came right away,” said an elderly woman who lives at the complex.

Residents said they’re grateful, as they know that things could have easily been much worse.

“I think about the [Los Angeles] fires, this is like nothing, really. I wasn’t scared; I just got out,” said Lord.

Repairs will be needed in the storage area where the fire ignited.

