FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Could a tunnel be coming to Fort Lauderdale?

City commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution urging the Florida Department of Transportation to build one under the New River that would be used for trains.

The vote comes amid concern over a growing amount of traffic using the downtown rail bridge.

Keeping it down for hours could cause problems for boaters and the city’s multibillion-dollar marine industry.

FDOT is recommending a new bridge that could be eight stories high.

A final decision is not expected for several months.

