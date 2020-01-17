Fort Lauderdale commissioners announce $1 billion expansion to Broward Convention Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Bigger and better things are coming to Fort Lauderdale, city officials said.

City commissioners announced a $1 billion expansion to the Broward County Convention Center.

The expansion will grow the property from the existing 600,000 square feet to 1.2 million square feet.

Officials said an 800-room hotel will also be built, featuring a rooftop bar and a picturesque waterfront view.

Officials said they expect the expanded facility will generate an additional $200 million in consumer spending annually.

