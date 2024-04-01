FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of a church in Fort Lauderdale were filled with a flood of faith this Easter.

The First Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale reopened its nearly 3,000-seat auditorium in time for service, Sunday morning.

After almost a year of being closed due to flood damage and financial hardships, parishioners excited and relieved to see their church restored.

A churchgoer who identified herself as Serena said she is grateful that the house of worship is once again fully open.

“Oh, I think its incredible. It’s definitely a huge thing, huge movement, especially in heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale, for everyone here. Great place to praise God,” she said.

The damage happened last April when a storm flooded portions of Broward County. Many homes and businesses were damaged.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox