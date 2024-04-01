FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of a church in Fort Lauderdale were filled with a flood of faith this Easter.

The First Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale reopened its nearly 3,000-seat auditorium in time for service, Sunday morning.

After almost a year of being closed due to flood damage and financial hardships, parishioners excited and relieved to see their church restored.

A churchgoer who identified herself as Serena said she is grateful that the house of worship is once again fully open.

“Oh, I think its incredible. It’s definitely a huge thing, huge movement, especially in heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale, for everyone here. Great place to praise God,” she said.

The damage happened last April when a storm flooded portions of Broward County. Many homes and businesses were damaged.

