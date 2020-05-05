Fort Lauderdale church gives out groceries from food pantry amid pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of a church in Fort Lauderdale are using the food pantry they’ve had for more than 30 years to host drive-thru food distributions.

7News cameras captured volunteers handing out groceries to families in need at the Fort Lauderdale Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located along Davie Boulevard, Tuesday.

The house of worship has been helping hundreds of families each week and will continue to do so every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until food runs out.

For a list of food distribution location across South Florida, click here.

