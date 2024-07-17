FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Make-A-Wish Southern Florida granted 10-year-old Jackson Walker’s dream on Tuesday, allowing him to write, direct, and act in his own movie.

The movie, titled “Vanera,” is a sci-fi thriller set on both Venus and Earth. Jackson acted in one of the film’s critical scenes, where his father wakes up in the ICU after narrowly escaping the enemy on Venus.

The film was shot at several South Florida locations this week, including Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, and is being produced by Shout Creative of Fort Lauderdale.

“I wanted to make a movie because I’m one of those people that can’t wait too long. I wanted to know what that feels like,” said Jackson. “I can’t wait 20 years to try to make a movie myself.

“It’s something we prayed about when you have a child who is sick and struggles,” said Amy Walker, Jackson’s mother. “We’re grateful that he’s in great health currently, but it wasn’t always that way and it’s not that way for a lot of families. It’s just really a blessing to have something like this for him. It just gives him something to look forward to and he will never forget.”

Jackson, who battles cystic fibrosis, has always dreamed of making a movie. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 14,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children with critical illnesses.

