Fort Lauderdale boil water notice lifted after repairs to main

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have lifted a precautionary boil water notice that affected parts of Fort Lauderdale.

The city on Sunday lifted the notice from Feb. 8 following repairs of a water main in the south fork of the New River, in the vicinity of Southwest Seventh Street.

The repairs have been completed, and bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink.

