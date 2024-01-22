FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The boil water notice in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood has been lifted by the city after a two-week period.

The order was initiated in the area of Bontana Avenue due to a drop in water pressure caused by a line leak near East Las Olas Boulevard.

Officials revoked the notice following two consecutive water samples that passed quality standards.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.