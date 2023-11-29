FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Christmas came early as part of Fort Lauderdale was turned into a winter wonderland.

The city celebrated its 61st Annual Christmas on Las Olas.

Families come out Tuesday night to enjoy a slide down South Florida’s snow mountain.

Santa also stopped by to spread some holiday cheer.

There were plenty of exciting games to enjoy in between dazzling musical performances all across the boulevard.

