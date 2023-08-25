FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a guest at a Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel that left other visitors in shock.

Cellphone video showed Fort Lauderdale Police officers and paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue as they surrounded the Ocean Mile Hotel, early Wednesday morning.

“Rescue, respond to a shooting. Caller advising someone got shot,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

Investigators said the victim was found in the breezeway of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“I was terrifying, like, our first night in Florida,” said hotel guest Izzy Blakey.

Detectives said that bullet was fired just after midnight at the hotel, located along A1A, near Northeast 41st Street, adding that the shooting appears to have been a random attack.

Blakey and Meg Gill, who are visiting from England, said they were staying on the third floor when they heard the chaos.

“We were frozen for a minute, looked out the window and then looked down into the lobby area near the pool, and there was a guy laid on the floor lifeless,” said Gill, “and they were trying to resuscitate him and things, and then it was really bad, really scary.”

Paramedics rushed the victim to the emergency room, where police said he died.

“We were panicked and thinking, ‘Where is the guy that did it? Where is he now?'” said Blakey.

Police later identified the shooter as 40-year-old Matthew Mallory, who, they said, is possibly homeless.

Officers found the suspect hours later, across the street from the crime scene, trespassing at a different hotel. He was arrested.

In court Thursday afternoon, Broward County Circuit Judge Chris Brown heard Mallory’s most recent criminal history.

“A 2022 battery, 2021 fleeing and alluding, three separate trespassing [charges] in 2020,” said a prosecutor.

Mallory has been charged with first degree murder.

Tourists were left stunned that their vacation would end up like this.

“I’m really, really, really shocked, because I didn’t think that would be happening here, in an area like this,” said Tristanie Betineli, who is visiting from Louisiana.

“Obviously, bad things happen everywhere, but a shooting in a hotel is not what you expect on your first day on vacation,” said Blakey. “It is really scary.”

As of late Thursday night, police have not identified the victim. They do not believe he knew the suspect.

Mallory remains behind bars.

