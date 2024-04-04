FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale announced a brand new facility that will house 43 new pickleball courts.

In a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, officials said the facility, called The Fort, will have a fitness recovery center, locker rooms, pro shops, and 14 waterproof courts for competitive play.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, with a staggering 36 and a half million Americans who play. I play at least three times a week,” said Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Steve Glassman.

Officials said the new site will also be the new home for the “Association of Pickleball Players,” the first pickleball association to establish an official headquarters and training center.

The Fort also includes a 4,000 square feet event center, luxury suites, golf simulators, dart room, volleyball, beach tennis, a game yard with live music, and on-water activities including paddle-boarding and swimming.

