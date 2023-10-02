FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the rain continues to sweep across Southeast Florida, Fort Lauderdale issued a flood advisory on Monday.

According to the advisory, the continuing rain, on top of rising king tides, are causing flooding on streets in low lying neighborhoods.

Live video footage of a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood showed rivers on the roads as a car made waves driving on the pavement.

The Monday morning rain comes as Sunday brought soggy weather to the area where neighborhoods are still recovering from the weather.

Over in Las Olas, a construction crew was seen in the process of building a sea wall to prevent high tides from entering the area.

The weather was not limited to Broward County. Over in Miami, streets were saturated as rain continued to drench the area.

Drier days are ahead as a front is expected to slowly sag the rain southward. Cooler air is expected from this front as well.

Broward County officials have asked residents to report any issues or impassable roads to the county’s customer service center at 954-828-8000.

