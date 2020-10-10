Former TSU football player Trabis Ward dies after shooting incident in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Tennessee State University football player Trabis Ward has died after being fatally shot in Lauderdale Lakes. He was 31.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting incident and found Ward lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot J & L Liquors at 3875 NW 19th St., at around 12:30 a.m., Saturday.

According to BSO, deputies aided Ward until Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue arrived and transported him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

BSO detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Ward played running back for the Tennesse State Tigers from 2009 to 2012. In 2013, he signed onto the NFL with the St. Louis Rams.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing for former Tiger Trabis Ward,” the Tennessee State Tigers wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

BSO detectives are looking for unidentified subjects who shot Ward and fled.

If you have any information on the shooting, call BSO or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

